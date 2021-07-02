Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.16

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.16 and last traded at $54.79, with a volume of 29083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.61.

WLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.64.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 276,219 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 67,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.