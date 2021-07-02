Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $86.00 at Truist

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price upped by Truist from $55.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $56.88 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.64.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 867,635 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 726,497 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 276,219 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after buying an additional 94,425 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

