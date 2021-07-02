WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WOW shares. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 755.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 428,045 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $1,131,000. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $263,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WOW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. 26,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,908. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

