Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Update

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the May 31st total of 710,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 18.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Windtree Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WINT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 232,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,235,647. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Research analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.