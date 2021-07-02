Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $165.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

WING opened at $156.33 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.85, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.30.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.