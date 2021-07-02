Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,843 RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RedBall Acquisition by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBAC opened at $9.77 on Friday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.