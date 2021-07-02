Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.91.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

