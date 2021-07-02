Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Canoo stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a current ratio of 18.05. Canoo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

