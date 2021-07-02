Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Separately, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $351,000.

Get Blue Water Acquisition alerts:

BLUW opened at $10.08 on Friday. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Water Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Water Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.