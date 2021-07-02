Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,032,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $540,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BCACU opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

