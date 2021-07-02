Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 387.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after acquiring an additional 711,972 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after acquiring an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after buying an additional 29,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WWW opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.