Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Down 3.9%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.53. 56,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,274,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WKHS. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

