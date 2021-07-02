World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 24.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWE. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 71.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WWE traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.72. 13,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,481. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.94.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

