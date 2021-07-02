Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 131.7% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $47.52 on Friday. Worldline has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rowe raised Worldline from a “fair value” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Worldline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

