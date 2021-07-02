Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $33,504.12 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $33,504.12 or 0.99968933 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and $149.08 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00053144 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000950 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 195,876 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

