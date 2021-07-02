XTRABYTES Hits Market Cap of $998,732.98 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $998,732.98 and $315.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00045161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00126297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00169605 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002494 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

