XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 303,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.