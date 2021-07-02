XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Plexus by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.36. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

