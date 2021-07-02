XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 21,673 Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,253,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,136 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,172,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 848,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after purchasing an additional 814,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,405,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

