XTX Topco Ltd Invests $279,000 in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ IART opened at $69.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,801 shares of company stock worth $3,833,233. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on IART shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.