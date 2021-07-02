XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $464.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.95. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.