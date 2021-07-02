XTX Topco Ltd Takes $307,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

