YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised YASKAWA Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.79. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $117.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 1.44.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

