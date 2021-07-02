YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised YASKAWA Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.79. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $117.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 1.44.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

