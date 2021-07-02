yAxis (YAXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.75 Million

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. yAxis has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $90,890.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for $5.10 or 0.00015495 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00130490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,876.98 or 0.99847622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002914 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

