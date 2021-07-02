Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Position Lowered by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after acquiring an additional 677,933 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Yext by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 218,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YEXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

In other Yext news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $74,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,649.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,136,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,273,399.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,191 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE YEXT opened at $14.46 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.72.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

