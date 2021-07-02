YIELD App Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. YIELD App has a total market cap of $33.07 million and $625,512.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 110,111,833 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

