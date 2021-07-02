Ying Du Sells 83,858 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $17,909,361.12.

On Monday, May 3rd, Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total value of $10,043,837.48.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $2,948,637.12.

On Monday, April 5th, Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,845. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.79 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.66.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 405.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $112,804,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $99,141,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,104,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZLAB. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

