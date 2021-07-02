Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million.

AIMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

AIMC traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $65.72. 232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,005. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.55. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after acquiring an additional 305,387 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,024,000 after purchasing an additional 458,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

