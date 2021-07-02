Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 1,736.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,851. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 299.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

