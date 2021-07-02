Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to Announce $2.01 EPS

Brokerages forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51. OneMain reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 151.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $9.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $10.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OneMain by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,686. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

