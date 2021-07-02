Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will announce sales of $150.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.32 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $131.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $612.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $609.01 million to $622.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $694.70 million, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $719.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after buying an additional 2,464,326 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,123,000 after purchasing an additional 211,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,551,000 after purchasing an additional 96,364 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:QTS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.43. 51,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,835,691. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.97. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -148.52 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

