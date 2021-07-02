Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 49.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.53. 6,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.45. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $66.70 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

