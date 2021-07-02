Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $973.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,388 shares of company stock worth $559,313 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in United States Cellular by 14.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. 557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,876. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.67. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

