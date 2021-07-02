Zacks: Analysts Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to post sales of $26.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.59 million and the highest is $27.80 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $111.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.21 million to $115.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $167.77 million, with estimates ranging from $148.90 million to $186.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $38,546,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,831 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 983,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,438 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. 2,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

