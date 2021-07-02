Zacks: Analysts Expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. Bandwidth posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $109,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,545 shares of company stock worth $1,149,385. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $107.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.45 and a beta of 0.46.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

