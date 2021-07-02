Zacks: Analysts Expect iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iSun’s earnings. iSun posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iSun will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iSun.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of iSun stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 128,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,886. iSun has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 million, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 13,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $208,761.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,497 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISUN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iSun during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iSun during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iSun during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSun during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSun during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

