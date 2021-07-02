Zacks: Analysts Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $47,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $237,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.54. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

