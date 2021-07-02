Zacks: Analysts Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will post sales of $52.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $56.90 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $287.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $289.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $410.57 million, with estimates ranging from $407.10 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Telos.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,517. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 804.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $1,326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $59,484,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $40,270,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telos by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $17,731,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $17,971,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

