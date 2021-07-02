Zacks: Analysts Expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.23. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

NYSE TWO opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $19,613,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth $16,495,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 141.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,200 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,767,000 after acquiring an additional 994,768 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

