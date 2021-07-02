Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. U.S. Concrete posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

USCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CJS Securities cut shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.92. 4,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,917. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at $782,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,099 shares of company stock worth $132,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 21.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

