Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to post sales of $160.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. Calix reported sales of $119.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $630.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $633.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $703.30 million, with estimates ranging from $701.60 million to $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Calix by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

CALX stock opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. Calix has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.75.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

