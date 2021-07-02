Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. CBRE Group posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.28. 14,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

