Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.23 Million

Analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report $51.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.26 million. Cryoport reported sales of $9.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 445.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $210.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.52 million to $212.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $257.82 million, with estimates ranging from $242.61 million to $281.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $61.59. 148,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,165. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $625,681.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 747,177 shares of company stock worth $44,878,227 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

