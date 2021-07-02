Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.13). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 427,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,245. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.32 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 44,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

