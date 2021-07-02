Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 223,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,690,718. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 79,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

