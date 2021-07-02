Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $984.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will post $984.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $954.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Methanex posted sales of $512.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Methanex.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,110. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Methanex has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $49.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Methanex’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after buying an additional 3,174,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 74,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methanex (MEOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.