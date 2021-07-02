Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $987.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Paychex posted sales of $932.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.81. 51,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,748. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $108.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

