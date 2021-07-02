Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Post $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

