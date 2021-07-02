Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to post $299.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $298.04 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $255.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million.

STRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $36,755,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $279,399,000 after purchasing an additional 263,245 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 87.6% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,160,000 after purchasing an additional 198,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,141,000 after purchasing an additional 139,728 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRA traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,432. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

