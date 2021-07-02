Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPA. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $67,000. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEPA stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

